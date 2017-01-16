Teens celebrate MLK's legacy in north Charlotte

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was a teen takeover at Northlake Mall. More than 500 teens and many of their parents taking part in the 5th Annual MLK Teen Summit.

"I have a dream," the teens shouted

Instead of a day off, it was a day of service. The MLK Summit was organized by teens for teens from all over Charlotte.

"Making sure our voices are heard and making sure that we're getting the right message across, it is really big to us right now," said Michael Roberts, Senior at Vance High School.



The McCrorey YMCA assisted the teens in putting on the event. Planning began last summer.

"They put on this whole entire program, they are excited and really ready to get teens involved in the Charlotte community," said Andria Garrick, McCrorey YMCA.

This is the first year Northlake mall played host. Organizers say it is a chance to show the mall and community in a different light.

"There's a lot of negativity surrounding this area and this mall and we want to say you know what we can get teens together for a positive thing and positive things in our communities as well," said Garrick.

Northlake Mall has had a longstanding partnership with the YMCA, but the mall is pushing an initiative in 2017 to increase community involvement.

"What better way to be a part of the community, it's MLK which is very important not just to Northlake but the community as a whole," said Sherri Chisolm-Whiteside, Marking Director for Northlake Mall.

The blare of the horns and beat of the drums from Garinger High's marching band greeted teens, their parents, even shoppers. Rapper and Reality TV Star Diggy Simmons was the keynote speaker. His presence made the girls swoon. He also took questions from parents trying to get ta younger perspective.

"What were some of the things that your parents did to help you stay focused on your goals," asked Elliot Riley, a father of three.

"Confidence," Simmons replied

Riley brought his son, who is sophomore in high school to the summit. "I just wanted to expose my son to something different, something positive," he said.

Positivity is something teen organizers say is more important than ever to keep Dr. King's dream alive.

"I want everybody to come together brothers and sisters holding hands, open loving hearts, just become one, one country, one nation" Roberts declared.

