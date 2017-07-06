Teens caught trespassing at water park on Snapchat

Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Two 18-year-old women have been arrested after police say they sent Snapchat videos bragging about trespassing at a Myrtle Beach water park.



Local outlets report Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane were charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary. It wasn't immediately known if they had attorneys.



Police say they responded Monday to reports of a burglary at Myrtle Waves Water Park. They spoke with a woman who said she received Snapchat videos showing Larrimore and Lane trespassing at the park around 4 a.m. Saturday.



The teens were seen eating food without paying for it and bragging about going down "all the slides" and "jumping the fence" to get inside.



The women were identified using their Snapchat usernames and Department of Motor Vehicle records.

