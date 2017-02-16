Tega Cay demonstrates coyote traps

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

TEGA CAY, S.C. -- As of Thursday, a total of three coyotes have been trapped and euthanized in Tega Cay.



This comes after the City set traps out last week, but the move has garnered mixed reactions.

“There are a lot of untruths being spread,” said City Manager Charlie Funderburke, who wanted to clarify how the traps work.

Citizens began complaining about the coyotes last year. Eventually, it got to be a real concern for Council.

“It really, it got to the point where there were more reports of people's pets getting attacked or killed,” Funderburke said, “and then sightings of coyotes walking down the middle of the road in broad daylight.”

City Council finally decided to implement a plan, setting 12 traps across the city last week.

But not everyone has been happy about it.

“Now that council has taken action, we're hearing from the other people,” Funderburke said. “'I can’t believe you’re doing this,' that type of thing.”

Some citizens were worried their children or pets might get caught in the traps, so the City has just released a video demonstration to clear the air.

The coyotes that are caught will be euthanized. The State does not allow for the animals to be relocated.

But experts say the traps pose no threat to humans or pets.

The traps will only be out for one more week. Council has not yet decided if they will set them out again in the future.

You can watch the video demonstration of how the traps work here.

