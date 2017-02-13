The Defenders: Drivers fear for safety in confusing train crossing

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s a dangerous scenario we’ve been looking into for months.

Drivers coming up on light rail intersections don’t know where to stop. That confusion has led to accidents and injuries.

Witnesses tell a frightening tale of watching the train slam into a car. One person told NBC Charlotte that the impact was so bad, he literally expected to see body parts.

The city has admitted there’s a problem – and yet still hasn’t done anything about it.

Jim Flynn has a hard time getting the images out of his head.

“It was pretty frightening," Flynn said. "I really didn’t think anyone would survive a crash like that.”

He was sitting two cars behind when he watched as the light rail slammed into the driver of this car.

“I expected it would be a fatality.”

Incredibly the driver was hurt, but OK. Four people on the train were also hurt. But Flynn and others say the wreck could easily have been avoided.

"It's confusing to me,” he says referencing the intersection at South Boulevard and Pineville Road.

The problem, drivers say, is that they don’t know where they are supposed to stop at several of the train crossings along South Boulevard.

It’s something we first looked into last summer.

Drivers, one after another, told NBC Charlotte they didn’t know where to stop when they got to the crossing.

Heidi Team actually got stuck in much the same way the driver in the accident did.

“It's complete panic," Team said. "It takes you a minute to realize the situation you’re in then trains coming and then what the heck do I do?”

She was in the safe zone – and stayed there.

In this recent case, the driver told police the light was red, the traffic backed up and when that crossing arm came down behind her, she didn’t know what to do.

The witness says even when trapped by the arm, she was actually in a safe zone –and then apparently panicked because she couldn’t be sure.

“She drove out right in front of the train just an instant before the train came..and it hit her.

Flynn drives this intersection every day and wasn’t surprised.

“At that angle, these people can’t see the train coming," Flynn said.

This summer city transportation officials admitted the road design makes it tough for drivers to know where to stop.

“You have the road at one angle, the tracks at another angle and it’s a geography challenge.”

And they acknowledged… it was a recurring problem.

We asked: “How often is that happening? They told us, 'we’re having more than we would like to see happen but it's not to the point where we are really worried extensively about it.'”

This time around both CATS. who runs the light rail, and Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) refused to talk to us on camera.

Flynn adds,” If you’re not used to it you don’t expect it.”

Both CATS and CDOT emailed us statements, basically saying drivers should only enter the crossing if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.

It's worth noting that the driver from this incident was charged with failure to stop at a railroad crossing.

