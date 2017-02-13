The Defenders: Uniforms making flight attendants sick?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Your safety and comfort are their top priorities but now some American Airlines flight attendants claim their new uniforms are making them sick.

The modern-looking uniforms were rolled out late last year but some say there are chemicals in the fabric making them sick.

For the first time, we are hearing from several Charlotte-based flight attendants about problems they are having, reactions to their skins and bodies. Some of the pictures they’ve shared with us may make your skin crawl.

Headaches, rashes, hives, burning skin, eye irritation, itching, and respiratory problems are just some of the listed reactions.

“I've run out of sick time and when I don't fly I don't make any money,” said one crew member.

One flight attendant took to Facebook and posted about her issues.

She said, "My lungs hurt so bad, it hurts to breath. I'm feeling very nauseated.”

American Airlines flight attendants believe their bodies are reacting to chemicals in the fabric.

NBC Charlotte Defender, Mark Boyle asked the woman, “In your mind what is causing this?”

She says, “It’s the toxic fumes, from the uniforms. It was definitely a chemical of some sort, I could tell.”

One Charlotte-based flight attendant told us at least one customer told her they refuse to fly American because they worry about the effects they may have from the uniforms.

The company that makes American Airlines' new uniforms, Twin Hill, says that's not true. Twin Hill sent a letter to flight attendants which reads in part:

"The chemicals that are present are well within acceptable standards for the clothing industry. Simply put, the garments are safe."

American sends the same message and sent NBC Charlotte a statement.

The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We're working one on one with those team members who have reported concerns with their uniforms. Additionally, in response to our team's concerns, we've spent over $1.2 million to test the new uniforms and verify its quality and safety. We have done comprehensive testing on the uniforms and they are safe. In addition to establishing a call center to address individual concerns, we have also provided several alternatives including non-wool uniform pieces, authorization to purchase replacement garments at retail stores, or in some cases wearing old uniforms.

- The new uniforms are the result of a collaborative effort including extensive testing both prior to and after launch. Our uniforms meet OEKO-TEX(r) 100 certification, and testing confirmed the uniforms meet or exceed industry safety standards. As with all clothing, testing showed low levels of chemicals in the new American Airlines garments. This is normal, and all chemicals found by our testing were at low levels of concentration and are consistent with amounts typically present in clothing.

- We are collaborating with APFA to conduct a fourth round of testing.

Meanwhile, a union president says official complaints started coming into her office in early October, just after the new uniforms were rolled out.

She tells NBC Charlotte that some crew members have been forced to stay at home, others are wearing old uniforms and a few are even armed with epi-pens when they fly.

According to the union, at least 260 Charlotte-based flight attendants have complained of some type of negative reaction. Now, while many say there is a major problem at hand, others who fly daily say there is no issue at all.

In fact, they give the new uniforms high praise.

Jeff Nissen is a flight attendant for American Airlines and lives here in the Queen City.

"I love the new uniform. I think the final product went well. I really enjoy it,” explained Nissen.

Tuesday afternoon, some American Airlines employees are expected to picket at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and other hub airports across the county to send a message to their managers, they want something done soon.

