The Eagles are coming to North Carolina

The Eagles paying North Carolina a visit on their fall tour with a date in Greensboro in October.

The iconic rock band consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will begin its 'An evening with the Eagles' tour at the Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 17.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, Aug.19 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com. Complete ticket information can be found at eagles.com

The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six No. 1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The tour will continue October 20 in Atlanta, Georgia at Philips Arena; October 24 in Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center; and October 27 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

