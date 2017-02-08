Third fire blazes Gastonia home within two days

GASTONIA, N.C. -- The Gastonia Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to a home on Essex Street around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a one story residential home with visible smoke and flames.

According to officials, firefighters made entry into the home and encountered a heavy fire which they extinguished in around 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the home was vacant at the time of the fire. An estimated $10,000 in damages was caused.

The fire comes a day after Gastonia fire officials said two homes were intentionally set. Officials have not specified whether Wednesday's house fire was due to arson.

