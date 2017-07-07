Third online purchase-related armed robbery in a month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two suspects remain on the loose after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they robbed a 19-year-old by luring him online under the guise they would buy his Nike high-tops.

Police said the teenager first met one of the suspects through an app on Facebook where the suspect offered to buy the victim's shoes.

RELATED: Online 'letgo' purchase leads to armed robbery

Officers said they met Thursday night in front of Michael's Landing Apartments off University City Drive.

Police said the suspect then snatched the shoes from the victim's hands and ran off.

Investigators said the victim chased after the suspect before a second person whipped out a gun and pointed it at him.

The teenager was unharmed and quickly called 911.

It's the third such case in the Charlotte area in a month.

CMPD allows people to safely conduct in-person transactions at their headquarters and division offices.

© 2017 WCNC.COM