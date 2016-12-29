Third-quarter dominance leads Hornets past Heat

Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) drives to the basket as he is defended by Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) during the second half of the game at the Spectrum Center. Hornets win 91-82. Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Nicolas Batum had 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, providing a spark during a big third quarter that carried the Charlotte Hornets to a 91-82 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

The Hornets outscored the Heat 31-17 in the quarter to take command, with Batum contributing nine points, five rebounds and four assists in the period.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 22 points. The Hornets improved to 19-14, and have won five of their last six games.

Josh Richardson led Miami with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting. The Heat fell to 10-23.

The Hornets' third-quarter dominance has become habit. One night earlier, they outscored the Orlando Magic 35-13 in the period to grab a lead they held onto until the end.

