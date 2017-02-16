WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Members of the immigrant community gathered in Marshall Park Thursday at noon and then marched to the Government Center in Uptown.

Thousands of people gathered to celebrate the immigrant experience in America. One person held a sign that said "Make America One Again" and another person held a sign that said "Bridges not walls."

One person NBC Charlotte reporter Rad Berky talked to said he was there to show everyone what a day would look like without immigrants and what it would mean to our country because they are not at their jobs and some of the children are not in school. They want everyone to realize what it means to have immigrants doing some of the jobs that others don't want to do.

At 2 p.m. thousands of people were gathered outside the Government Center spilling out into the streets. Several streets are closed in the area as protestors walk.

