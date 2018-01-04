WCNC
Close
Closings Alert 27 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Thousands in Avery County without power during dangerous cold snap

Dangerous wind chill sends temps plummeting in Boone

WCNC 9:53 PM. EST January 04, 2018

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. – Thousands of people in Avery County are without power as dangerously cold temperatures tighten their grip on the Carolinas. 

According to Mountain Electric Cooperative, approximately 4,000 people, from Linville to Jonas Ridge, lost power Thursday evening. 

RELATED: School delays and closings

Mountain Electric officials have not provided an estimated time for the power to be restored or announced what caused the outage in the first place. 

Temperatures in Avery County are in the single digits with wind chills dipping well below zero during the evening and overnight hours. In neighboring Watauga County, temperatures in Boone from December 31 through Thursday have been part of the coldest stretch on record with average high of just 16 degrees. 

Schools in several districts, including Avery County will be closed Friday due to the extreme temperatures facing the region. 

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories