Thousands in the dark Monday morning

(Photo: Duke Energy website)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands in the Charlotte-area are waking up without power Monday morning as heavy rainfall continues to move across the area.

According to Duke Energy, over 63,400 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County alone around 6 a.m. Cabarrus County also had around 4,356 outages around 6 a.m. The majority of power outages were in east Charlotte to east Mecklenburg County.

Outage numbers are continuing to drop as Duke Energy restores energy to customers. As of 10:30 a.m. Duke Energy customers without power were listed as 1,699 in Mecklenburg County, four in Cabarrus County, 133 in Gaston County and 116 in York County.

Click here to check the restoration timeline of a specific area.

(Photo: Duke Energy website)

To report an outage to Duke Energy, click here or call 800-769-3766.

If you see a fallen power line or safety hazard involving Duke Energy equipment, call 800-769-3766. To view current electric outages in your area, click here.

For the latest forecast, click here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM