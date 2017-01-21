Thousands march in Charlotte for women's rights

(Photo: Alana Jefferson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of Charlotteans gathered in uptown Charlotte to march for women's rights on Saturday morning.

Women's March is one of several groups across the country that held protests after President Donald Trump took office on Friday. At the same time, more than 500,000 people took part in the Women’s March on Washington.

This march is one of over 600 sister marches taking place across the country the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“Charlotte is such a great place with so much happening and such a diverse group of people,” says organizer Regina Stone-Grover.

Stone-Grover said the event is about giving voice to people who feel like they don't have a voice.

“This president has a group of people around him that may not be representative of people at arch and so everybody at march is going to represent America.”

It's called the Women’s March on Charlotte, but many men and families took part in the march as well.

“It’s all kinds of issues, it’s basically us deciding to stand together –all the vulnerable populations – Christian, Muslim, Jewish or Buddhist".

The two-mile march began in First Ward at 10 a.m. – and ended in Romare Bearden Park.

The crowd is starting to move #womensmarchclt pic.twitter.com/r6Khj9WV9l — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) January 21, 2017

