Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from church

EQUIPMENTS STOLEN FROM CHURCH - CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are searching for the people responsible of breaking into a local church and stealing computers from offices and musical equipment used for services.

"I was saddened, I was overwhelmed," said Pastor Cassandra Loftin. "Just could not believe that someone would come in a church, in the church, and take everything."

At Jesus Christ Holy Ghost and Fire Baptized Ministry, drums, pianos, speakers and mic stands are all that's left. Loftin says tons of their musical equipment was stolen.

"Without this I mean, we don't have music now, we don't have mics to speak in," Loftin said. "This is a big loss."

Loftin says a glass panel has since been replaced by workers, but she was told that's how the burglars got inside. They stole computers from the office, microphones, multiple keyboards and other items. She says bouncing back from this will be a challenge.

"We're going to do what we do," Loftin said. "We're going to still come and worship, but we're going to have to work hard to replace this."

Loftin hopes that justice is served. So far, no arrests have been made.

