Thousands without power after storms roll though viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a week of scorching hot temperatures, severe thunderstorms came rolling through the viewing area Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Severe thunderstorm warning came and went for Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Chesterfield (S.C.), Gaston, Lancaster (S.C.), Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg and Union counties throughout Sunday. Flash flood warnings were also issued in Chesterfield and Union counties.

Many of NBC Charlotte's viewers saw heavy rain, lightning, flooding and downed trees in local roads and homes. NBC Charlotte's crew was at Freedom Park Sunday evening to survey parts of the areas affected by strong winds and flooding.

Meteorologist Sarah Fortner reports that up to 5,200 people were without power Sunday evening. Iredell and Union counties took on about 3,000 customers without power, Fortner also said.

A viewer tweeted a video of intense series of lightning in Ballantyne.

NBC Charlotte's Sarah French tweeted a photo of downed trees in her yard.

The strong storms affected plans for many Charlotteans, including Charlotte Fire, where they had to postpone the Chief Cup, which was originally scheduled for Sunday. The game is being rescheduled for Sunday, August 27, CFD tweeted.

Fortner says flooding will be the main concern in our viewing area for the rest of the evening. She said ponding on roadways is likely following the storms.

Saw this coming..... flood advisory for Mecklenburg & York co! Ponding on roadways is likely. Slow & steady! pic.twitter.com/NnuJlQYML7 — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) July 23, 2017

© 2017 WCNC.COM