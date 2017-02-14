Threatening note leaves students, parents on edge at local school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- School officials are vowing to increase security after a threat surfaces on a bathroom stall at Ardrey Kell High School.

A picture circulating on social media shows this warning scrawled in black magic marker:

“School shooting February 17th, 2017. Don’t come to school.”

The threat was discovered on the handicapped stall in the boy’s bathroom in the C hallway, according to a police report.

Investigators believe whoever wrote the threat did so between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to a note sent home by the principal, a similar threat was later discovered on social media.

“It's a serious thing,” says Jackie Voelker, a mother of two students at the school. “I hope they have more security here Friday just to make us feel better.”

In the principal’s letter to parents, David Switzer says the school does plan to increase security.

“We are taking this graffiti very seriously and have taken additional precautions to ensure that school runs safely and smoothly,” Switzer writes. “We are working with CMS Police and CMPD to investigate who may be involved and have implemented safety protocols and other measures to support the safety of our students and staff.”

Some parents expressed concern about sending their children to school on Friday.

Voelker says she hopes classes are held as usual.

“They have to find whoever did it,” she says. “They need to make an example of him. And I hope it's not some great kid who had a bad day because he's gonna get nailed, and he should.”

