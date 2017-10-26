Three charged in Charlotte's 73rd homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police have arrested three suspects for their involvement in the shooting death of 24-year-old Detavious Springs.

According to police, Bobby Smith Jr., 30, Shamekia Hill, 25, and and Felicia Woods, 24, set up a meeting with the victim to conduct a drug sale.

On Oct. 12 officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Farmer Street a little after 3:30 p.m. A second 911 call said the victim moved to an apartment near where the shooting happened. Police said the victim, identified as 24-year-old Detavious Springs, and a female witness were found inside an apartment on West Boulevard.

Springs, Hill, and Woods allegedly planned to rob Smith. During the robbery, shots were fired and Springs was shot.

Hill was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.





Woods was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.





Smith was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

