WCNC
Close

Three more charged in Durham Confederate statue vandalism

Rallies in Iowa, Philadelphia, and Virginia were meant to bring to bring together communities still feeling the effects of the violence in Charlottesville. The rallies come after more arrests in relation to the Durham Courthouse statue being toppled.

Julia Sims, WRAL (NBC) , WCNC 11:39 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) -- Three more people were arrested Wednesday in the vandalism of a Confederate statue on Monday night in Durham.

Dante Emmanuel Strobino, 35, and Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, both of Durham, were arrested at the Durham County Courthouse, where a woman who climbed the statue was making her first appearance after she was arrested Tuesday. Peter Hull Gilbert, 39, also of Durham, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

All three are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property.

Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, of Garner, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the same crimes.

Click here to read more.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories