CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was a slow commute Tuesday morning along Independence Boulvard following a crash.

Independence Boulevard was closed at the Brookshire Freeway (I-277) after an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. All lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

