CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a fatal crash in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

CMPD said Albemarle Road is shut down in both directions at Rocky River Church Road.

Officials did not say how many people died or what caused the crash.

