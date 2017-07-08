Two charged by Mooresville Police after robbery and shooting

Via Mooresville Police Department

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Mooresville police issue charges after investigating a robbery and shooting that took place on July 3.

Daylan Grant Hallman of Troutman, NC, and William Charles Silverstein of Mooresville, NC. have been arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Inflict Serious Injury, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Conspiracy.

Hallman has also been charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun.

According to Mooresville Police, during the assault Silverstein had a large knife and Hallman produced a handgun.

One victim was assaulted inside the vehicle, then the two victims both exited the vehicle. Hallman then exited the vehicle and fired shots at the two victims striking one in the leg.

The victim was treated for a gunshot wound at an area hospital and has been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311

