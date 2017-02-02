Two dead after Chester County head on crash

Police lights.

CHESTER CO, S.C. -- Two people are dead after a car crash occurred Wednesday evening on US 21.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a driver in a 2007 Chrysler was traveling North on US 21 around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday.

A driver of a 2013 Kia was headed N on US 21 and hit the 2007 Chrysler head on. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

The Chrysler driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Kia was transported to a hospital in Lancaster where they died.

Chester County Coroner released the identities of the deceased Thursday. They were identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Lyles Zills from Rock Hill and 28-year-old Khyleta Woods from Fort Lawn.

Copyright 2017 WCNC