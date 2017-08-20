Two juveniles arrested for an alleged robbery

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police have arrested two suspects after an alleged robbery Saturday.

Officers responded to the call at 11:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of Auten Road.

One victim reported that two armed suspects forced their way into the home, and demanded money.

According to police, the first victim was hit in the head with a pistol and his cell phone was stolen. The second victim was forced to the ground, and hit her head.

The two victims were transported for medical treatment.

The suspects were believed to have fled the scene in a car.

During an investigation, CMPD officers were able to locate the suspect's car, and the suspects.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

