Two people wanted after man shot in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say two people are wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in Catawba County Friday night.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, a man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times. NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that the shooting took place in the 5700 block of East Highway 150 in Sherrills Ford.

The suspects fled the scene in a white four-door Honda, deputies say.

One suspect was described as a white male who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a mixed-race female, standing approximately 5-foot-4.

Officials released a surveillance footage showing the two suspects before the shooting took place.

© 2017 WCNC.COM