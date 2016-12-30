Uber says fares will surge this New Year's Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- This New Year’s Eve, Uber expects to provide sober rides for more than 15 million people nationwide, including for riders here in Charlotte.

The company says riders should expect to see higher fares during high demand and peak times, which they estimate will be between midnight and 3 a.m.

“With upfront fares, you’ll see the total cost of your ride before you request. That means riders get to see and approve the fare in advance. There’s no math, and no surprises,” said Uber Communications representative Bill Gibbons in an email to NBC Charlotte.

Gibbons says the upfront fare will take into account all the factors that typically affect the price of a trip, including how many people are requesting rides, the length of the journey, etc.

He says when fares are much higher than usual, it will be called out in the ride menu, and you’ll be asked to confirm the higher fare in the app. If it’s out of your price range, you can always check back later.

Another option, Gibbon says, is to split the fare with other riders, which he says you can do right from your Uber app.

Other ride-share options in Charlotte include Lyft and Dryver. For $25, plus the mileage, Dryver will come to you and drive you and your car home safely.

“We encourage people to go out and have a good time, but we also encourage people to have a plan… use that telephone, you know there’s Ubers available, taxis available, you have a friend. Make sure you use one of them,” says North Carolina State Trooper John Bergin.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says they made more than 550 DUI arrests in 2015 and more than 450 so far this year.

This New Year’s Eve Highway Patrol along with local law enforcement agencies will be conducting DUI checkpoints and taking other measures to get impaired drivers off the roads.

“We’ll have checkpoints and we’re going to be moving around, we’re not just going to be in one spot,” says Trooper Bergin.

Copyright 2016 WCNC