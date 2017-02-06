UNC Charlotte student and her boyfriend killed in crash

Ryan Michael Menke, 18, and Dana Michelle Wilson, 18. (Photo: Via Facebook)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A UNC Charlotte student and her boyfriend were killed in a crash in Lumberton early Monday morning.

UNCC student Dana Michelle Wilson, 18 and Ryan Michael Menke, 18, were killed after a car hit her Ford Focus on Highway 74 in Lumberton, according to WMBF.

Lumberton police said that Broderick Jones, 38, was driving in an Oldmobile heading east in a westbound lane when he struck Wilson's car.

According to the press release, Jones was flown to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Lumberton Police stated that both vehicles were destroyed and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WCNC