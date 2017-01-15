UNCC Professor Loy Witherspoon dead at 86

Loy H. Witherspoon. Photo taken from UNC Charlotte's webpage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Loy H. Witherspoon, professor emiritus of philosophy and religion studies at UNC Charlotte has died Sunday, according to UNCC.

The founding chair of the school's Department of Religious Studies, Witherspoon retired in 1994 after 30 years of service at UNCC, the school says. Following his retirement, he remained active with the university through various community and academic projects.

Loy Witherspoon (left). Photo taken from UNCC website.

“Loy was truly a legendary teacher and a mentor to his colleagues and scores of students, and he was one of the most active members of the campus community,” said UNCC Chancellor Philip L. Dubois in the school's website. “He was a much-loved colleague who always had time and a kind word for anyone. (Wife) Lisa and I will miss him very much.”

In 1984, UNCC Department of Religious Studies established the "Witherspoon Lectures," to honor the late professor. It is considered the school's oldest and most prestigious endowed lecture series.

