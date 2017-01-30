Union Co. mom surrenders after hiding from authorities with daughter

Kristy Lynn Brooks (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

MONROE, N.C. -- A Union County mother who had been hiding with her daughter turned herself into the U.S. Marshal's Office Monday.

Kristy Brooks, 35, had been eluding authorities for several weeks after a District Court Judge issued a Custody Order for her in late December 2016.

Brooks had been hiding since December 2015 with her 5-year-old daughter, Autumn Raine Newberry-Rape. Her daughter was with her at her time of surrender. According to officials, Brooks' daughter has been reunited her father.

A criminal arrest warrant had been issued against her in January 2017 for Felony Abduction of a Child.

Brooks was being processed to be booked in the Union County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon.

This is an active, developing story. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

