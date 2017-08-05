WCNC
1 person shot in northeast Charlotte, Medic says

WCNC 8:48 PM. EDT August 05, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say one person was hospitalized following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.

Medic responded to a call of a shooting from the 1100 block of Broken Branch Road. One person was transported to CMC for injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.

Officials did not say if the suspect in connection with the shooting incident has been identified.

