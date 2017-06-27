CMPD investigate string of robberies

Submitted photo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CMPD is investigating six convenience store robberies that happened early Tuesday morning.

So far, detectives believe two of the robberies are connected and have released images of a suspect in hopes of the public recognizing him. A man is seen bundled up in a green jacket entering a Quick Trip on The Plaza.

Investigators say he showed a weapon and demanded cash. Less than two hours later, police say the same man showed up to a Quick Trip on Albermarle Road. In surveillance pictures, the suspect is seen wearing a black jacket over the green jacket and a mask.

"I have friends and family members that work in convenient stores my heart goes out to them and the victims of the crime," said Keyon Torrence of University City.

Torrence filled up his Cadillac at a Circle K on University City Boulevard. It was held up overnight also.

Witnesses say there were no customers in the store. After the crook got the cash, they say he left in a matter of minutes.

"I think it's unfortunate because I live in the area. I'm raising three children and I don't want them to think that's right," he explained.

Convenience stores turned out to be an easy target for thieves Tuesday morning. CMPD says there were at least three additional robberies. They identified a suspect the suspect who they believe held up a 7-Eleven on Monroe at gunpoint.

Hearing about multiple armed robberies, committed by different criminals in a matter of a few hours, has Torrence worried about his family's safety.

"I thought crime was getting better in this city but maybe we're not so close as I thought we were," he said.

Anyone with his information is asked to contact police.

