Local pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a shocking series of crimes targeting pizza delivery drivers.

Now, NBC Charlotte is talking to the latest victim was a college student who was robbed at gunpoint.

Police are investigating whether the armed robbery is connected to similar crimes in the same part of town.

The 20-year-old victim, Andrew Jervah, works at Hungry Howie’s near the UNC Charlotte, where he goes to school.

Jervah said on Monday night, a person placed a pizza order like any other order. However, instead of delivering a pizza on Erwin Ridge Avenue, he was handing over cash.

“Any moment, he could just pull that trigger and I’d be dead,” Jervah said.

Jervah gave the armed suspect $15 from his pocket. The armed suspect then demanded his wallet, he said.

“I go to take out my wallet and I think I’m moving a little too slow because he steps forward and puts the gun against my cheek,” Jervah said.

Jervah says it turns out he was set up to be robbed. Now, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking into other crimes targeting pizza delivery drivers in University City.

“A lot of times, they’re kids. They’re paying their way through school, just trying to make ends meet, probably a lot of them their first jobs. And to see this, it’s concerning,” said Rob Tufano, a CMPD spokesman.

“I always knew this was a danger going in, I never really expected it to happen to me,” Jervah said.

Fortunately, Jervah and the other drivers were not hurt.

“From now on whenever I’m delivering, I’ll definitely be more careful, I won’t be carrying my wallet on me,” Jervah said.

Jervah said he’ll be back out again for work on Wednesday. He hopes this time, it’s to deliver a pizza and nothing more.

At this point, police are not saying how many similar crimes they’re investigating. Detectives are working to determine if the crimes are related. So far, no arrests have been made.

© 2017 WCNC.COM