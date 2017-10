Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person was hospitalized after being hit by a car in northeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Medic responded to a pedestrian-struck call in the 9200 block of University City Boulevard. The pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries, Medic said.

Officials did not say how the pedestrian got hit.

