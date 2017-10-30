UNCC professor accused of child exploitation waives first court appearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A UNC Charlotte professor waived his first court appearance today on charges of child exploitation.
Robert Herman-Smith allegedly went online and exchanged illegal pornographic material.
Through his attorney, Herman-Smith remains free on bond.
He is now due in court November 17 and remains free on bond.
The university has suspended him and is reviewing the charges.
