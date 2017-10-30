UNCC professor accused of child exploitation waives first court appearance

Robert Lewis Herman-Smith (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A UNC Charlotte professor waived his first court appearance today on charges of child exploitation.

Robert Herman-Smith allegedly went online and exchanged illegal pornographic material.

Through his attorney, Herman-Smith remains free on bond.

He is now due in court November 17 and remains free on bond.

The university has suspended him and is reviewing the charges.

