UNCC student charged with felony arson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A UNC Charlotte student has been charged with felony arson following a fire that broke out on campus on October 25.

According to officials, the fire broke out at Oak Hall residence hall. One bedroom was destroyed and three other rooms were displaced because of minor water damage.

Officials say seven fire trucks, the fire investigator, and campus police responded to the fire.

Following an investigation, a female student was charged with felony arson.

