Break-ins leave uptown residents on high alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An armed robbery, a rash of car break-ins, all happening in the heart of the Queen City.

“It’s a little scary we’ve always felt really safe here,” said Kelly-Ann, an uptown resident. “Everything from the glove box and the console was all over the car.”

Kelly-Ann said her vehicle was parked in a secured residential lot at the Camden Cotton Mills Apartment Complex on Fifth and Graham Streets.

“Somebody had climbed up the side of the building and came in through a screen is what maintenance told us,” she explained.

That person is suspected of breaking into several vehicles inside the building.

Down the block on Fourth and Trade, six car break-ins were reported at this apartment complex late Tuesday night.

Police are also searching for two armed men who robbed a 27-year-old man at gunpoint a few blocks away, stealing his father’s 2003 Honda Pilot.

“It’s just kind of horrifying. I live down the street and it’s scary to think that this close to home in such a nice, clean neighborhood, we’d have this kind of problem,” a neighbor said.

NBC Charlotte pulled the numbers from CMPD’s crime map and found there have been five armed robberies, 10 aggravated assaults, and 52 car break-ins in the past month, within one mile of Bank of America Stadium.

Residents are hoping it doesn’t drive people out of uptown.

CMPD said in response to these crimes they are increasing foot and bike patrols in the area.

