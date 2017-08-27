Charlotte Pride parades through uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of people turned out for the annual Charlotte Pride parade Sunday in uptown Charlotte.

It was a celebration of the LGBTQ community here in the Queen City to cap off the pride weekend.

There were protesters as expected, but police reported no major incidents.

About 130,000 people came out to last year's pride weekend, NBC Charlotte is still waiting to hear the estimated numbers for this weekend.

