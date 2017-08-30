CMPD investigating a double shooting in north Charlotte

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said two men were shot in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

CMPD responded to a call of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. Victims told CMPD they were shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Both men sustained injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening, CMPD said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

