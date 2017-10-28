CMPD searches for man who went missing after 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event

Harold White, photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Harold White was last seen on Fourth Street in uptown Charlotte at a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" event Saturday. White was last seen wearing a white "Walk to End Alzheimer's" t-shirt, blue jeans and a navy blue windbreaker jacket.

He drives a gray 2017 Toyota Highlander with N.C. tag VTJ-2588.

White has dementia and there are concerns for his safety, CMPD said. Officials listed him at 6-foot-2, about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on White is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WCNC.COM