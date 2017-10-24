Kid Rock to perform in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kid Rock announced through a press release he will be hitting the road for his "Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018," and is scheduled to make a stop in Charlotte.
The tour kicks off January 19 in Nashville and will continue with 21 shows. The singer will be making his stop to the Queen City on February 10 at the Spectrum Center.
Tickets will go on sale to the public the same day his upcoming album Sweet Southern Sugar is released, November 3, at LiveNation.com.
Here's a list of stops Kid Rock will be making on his tour:
- Jan. 19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Jan. 20 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Jan. 25 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
- Jan. 26 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
- Jan. 27 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
- Feb. 2 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Feb. 3 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Feb. 9 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
- Feb. 10 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Feb. 16 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
- Feb. 17 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Feb. 23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Feb. 24 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
- Mar. 2 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Mar. 3 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
- Mar. 9 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Mar. 10 Nassau, NY – NYCB Live
- Mar. 16 Chicago, IL – United Center
- Mar. 17 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center
- Mar. 20 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
- Mar. 23 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Mar. 24 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
