Kid Rock to perform in Charlotte

Kid Rock performs during the 2010 CMA Music Festival on June 11, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images, 2010 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kid Rock announced through a press release he will be hitting the road for his "Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018," and is scheduled to make a stop in Charlotte.

The tour kicks off January 19 in Nashville and will continue with 21 shows. The singer will be making his stop to the Queen City on February 10 at the Spectrum Center.

Tickets will go on sale to the public the same day his upcoming album Sweet Southern Sugar is released, November 3, at LiveNation.com.

Here's a list of stops Kid Rock will be making on his tour:

Jan. 19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 20 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 25 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Jan. 26 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Jan. 27 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Feb. 2 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Feb. 3 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb. 9 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Feb. 10 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb. 16 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Feb. 17 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Feb. 23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 24 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Mar. 2 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar. 3 Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Mar. 9 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Mar. 10 Nassau, NY – NYCB Live

Mar. 16 Chicago, IL – United Center

Mar. 17 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

Mar. 20 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Mar. 23 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Mar. 24 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

