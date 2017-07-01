Man struck, killed by train in uptown, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating the death of a man after he was struck by a train early Saturday.

CMPD received a call from the Norfolk Southern cargo train conductor around midnight and arrived at the intersection of West 9th Street and North Smith Street to locate a possible subject hit by the train.

Victor Williams, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

At this time it is unknown if the victim was sitting, standing or attempting to cross the train tracks, or if drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Crum with the Major Crash Unit at 704-432-2169.

