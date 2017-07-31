CMPD: More than 40 crimes reported at the Epicentre since June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NBC Charlotte is learning of a violent fight breaking out at a hot spot in the Epicentre that spilled onto the streets.

It’s the latest in a series of violent crimes happening in uptown Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, since June 2017, police reported more than 40 crimes at the Epicentre, including car break-ins, robberies and violent assaults.

In the most recent case, police used a Taser after that brawl broke out in the streets around 3 a.m. Sunday. Three men were arrested in connection with the brawl, which happened in traffic lanes on East Fourth Street.

Within two hours of that crime, a 17-year-old male was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted at the transit center just down the block.

Last week, a woman shared her story with NBC Charlotte about being violently robbed in the heart of Uptown with bruises and cuts to prove it.

“He slipped his arm through me through my handbag when he was running passed me and whipped me down to the ground,” she said.

Earlier this year, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the head by a stranger after leaving an Alive After Five event.

“I personally wouldn’t be going there by myself anytime soon,” said the victim’s girlfriend.

The three suspects are charged for the fight and one of them is charged with resisting arrest.

NBC Charlotte asked CMPD if is stepping up patrols in response to the violence at the Epicentre, but they have not responded at this point.

