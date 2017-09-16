Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers fans cheer during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the Panthers prepare for their 2017 regular season home opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, fans will see some changes to the gameday experience.

Most notably, this will be the first Panthers regular season game since the state's "Brunch Bill" was passed.

The new law paved the way for Charlotte-area businesses to start serving alcohol at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon.

Melanie Pickett said her workplace, Murphy's Kitchen & Tap, bought more alcohol than they normally do because fans will have more time to drink ahead of the game's 1 p.m. kickoff.

"With everyone coming by, it's going to give everyone a chance to stop in, grab a drink, grab a couple beers, shots," Pickett said. "It's really going to change how we do things here."

The other major change fans will notice will be fewer areas for them to tailgate.

With many of last year's empty lots now occupied by construction cranes and equipment, families like the Prevost's may have to adjust their tailgating plans.

"We're going to think about that tonight," Ron Prevost said.

"We're going to wing it," Elijah, his son, joked.

The Panthers also implemented new security procedures, which can be found here.



