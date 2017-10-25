Alexander County Sheriff's Office

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. -- A 31-year-old utility worker trying to clear debris off power lines was killed when a tree fell on top of him.

The accident happened in Alexander County Wednesday around 4:15 a.m. in the Ellendale community near the intersection of Dover Church Road and Mountain Ridge Church Road.

Strong storms moved through the area Monday and hundreds of residents are without power. The tree removal was part of storm cleanup.

The victim has been identified as Brian Keith Wilmoth, 31, from Wilkes County and was working for Asplundh, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Wilmoth was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

