Vandals spray paint cars with racial slurs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Neighbors are furious after several cars were spray painted with racist phrases in northeast Charlotte.

Vandals spray painted the n-word on at least two vehicles at the Piedmont at Ivy Meadow apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ivy Meadow Drive over the weekend.

“I’m just stuck with it so I’m covering it up with trash bags right now,” said Jasmine Woods, one of the victims.

Woods says her stomach lurched when she saw her car: ‘F-you’ and a racial slur sprawled across the hood in black spray paint.

“I don’t have any enemies or anything so I don’t know why it was my car,” she said. “The cops said it was probably random.”

Another vehicle was vandalized with the same slur. The owner of that truck is a white male.

“I never thought I would experience overt racism,” said neighbor Andrea Scarborough.

“I’m not afraid but angry," Scarborough said. "And sad, it’s very, very sad.”

Woods says she is currently stuck at home waiting to see if insurance will cover the damage. Now too mortified to drive her own car.

“I’m probably not gonna go to work tomorrow,” she said, cringing at the words on the hood.

If you know anything about who may be responsible, call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-334-1600.

