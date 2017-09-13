Vehicle collides with airplane at CLT, the latest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Charlotte McDonalds worker fired after 'Deportation' tirade
-
Lyles upsets Roberts in Charlotte mayoral primary
-
Disturbing details in West Meck inspection report
-
Man shot, killed at Huntersville hospital
-
Mayor caught drinking, driving lawn mower at night in South Carolina
-
Amazon to Charlotte?
-
Roberts upset by Lyles in mayoral primary
-
Lice cases up 70 percent from last year
-
Truck driver booted while waiting out storm
-
New video shows deadly shooting during riots
More Stories
-
1 in 5 children targeted online by predators, local…Sep 13, 2017, 11:19 p.m.
-
Family, neighborhood frustrated with overflowing trashSep 13, 2017, 11:18 p.m.
-
Family displaced after explosion in north Charlotte homeSep 13, 2017, 11:21 p.m.