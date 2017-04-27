Verify: Package Notice

A viewer reached out to the NBC Charlotte Verify Team after receiving a notice saying she had a package. The notice didn’t have a company name, just a phone number to call. She wanted the Verify team to find out if it was a scam.

Process:

The first thing we did was call the number listed on the package notice. No one answered, but we were directed to a voicemail box for someone named Chase Lambert. We searched online, but couldn’t figure out who Chase Lambert is. We did a reverse phone number search, and discovered the number is from the Davidson area.

Next, we reached out to the North Carolina Department of Justice and spoke with Laura Brewer. She told us she couldn’t speak specifically about this notice, but she did tell us this type of delivery notice is used as a cold calling method. She said the package is actually a bottle of laundry detergent or water softener. She said once a representative comes to your home, they’ll try to sell you an expensive water conditioner system.

We also spoke to Page Castrodale with the Better Business Bureau. She told us it’s not really a scam, but it is misleading. She told our Verify Team that the BBB has seen similar tactics used by people selling vacuum cleaners.

So we can verify that you’re not missing out on an important package. It’s not exactly a scam, but it likely that someone is trying to sell you something.

If you get a suspicious notice like this one, you’re asked to call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-No-Scam (i-877-566-7226)

Sources:

Laura Brewer, Communications Director for the North Carolina Department of Justice

Page Castrodale, BBB Spokesperson

