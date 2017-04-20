VERIFY: Will AT&T Door-to-Door reps ask for your social security number?

Video submitted by AT&T.

Question: Will AT&T door-to-door sales people ask for your social security number?

Answer: We can verify that AT&T door-to-door sales people will ask for your social security number if you choose to sign up for a new service.

Process:

We've told you about how companies like Google and AT&T are installing fiber optic lines around the Charlotte area. Some posts about the company on social media caught our attention.

A local woman says people claiming to be with AT&T came to her house and asked about fiber internet, but they also wanted her social security number. Several others chimed in saying the same thing happened to them.

All these reports came from around the Beverly Woods neighborhood in south Charlotte. We reached out to one of those homeowners, Patrick Collins. He says he’s received AT&T flyers in the mail advertising for their fiber internet before, but when a person came to the door asking for a new pin code and social security number, he wanted us to verify if this is something AT&T normally does.

We called and emailed AT&T spokesperson Natalie Turner. In a written statement she told us, “we require a social security number to process a new customer. This is to verify credit."

She went on to say AT&T's authorized salespeople carry identification showing their affiliation with AT&T, as well as a dealer ID number and a telephone contact.

We decided to check with the BBB to find out if this is safe. We emailed spokesperson Page Castrodale. She told us you will typically have to provide a social security number when signing up for a new service,

but when it comes to door to door sales it can be risky.

You always run the risk of someone lying about who they are. For this specific case, here's her recommendation:

"Calling them directly, with the number found on their website and have them verify what the salesman is telling you. It might take extra time but it's worth it to protect yourself," she says.

In the case of Collins and his neighbors, we couldn't confirm if the people going door to door were really with AT&T. They were asking some pretty personal questions, so we asked CMPD Public Relations officer Jessica Wallin what you should do if you think someone suspicious is at your door.

Wallin directed us to their crime prevention website. It says you should not be pressured into any deals, and if you feel someone isn’t being truthful with you, call 911.

