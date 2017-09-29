Victim identified in Catawba County homicide

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. --The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed while sitting in a home.

The shooting happened at 3552 Ballpark Road on Friday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's Office the victim, Justin Tyler Smith, was 19-year-old. He was sitting in his recliner when a bullet came through the window.

"We don't have any suspects at this time. Investigators are starting from scratch," said Sheriff Coy Reid.

