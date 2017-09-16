Victim identified in fatal Lancaster County hit-and-run accident

Getty Images/iStockphoto

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on S.C. 265 Saturday.

According to the Lancaster County Deputy Coroner, Jennifer Collins, the victim of the hit-and-run has been identified as 36-year-old Chad Russell Hill of Lancaster.

The case remains under investigation by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

