Victim identified in Steele Creek homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in southwest Charlotte Friday.

Jeannine Shante Skinner, 35, was identified by CMPD as the victim of the Friday morning incident.

According to a tweet posted by CMPD, Skinner was pronounced dead in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard.

CMPD is investigating a homicide in the 9300 block of Kings Parade Boulevard. One person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 1, 2017

Detectives were in and out of the Lofts at Charleston Row in Steele Creek all afternoon. Officers were sent here to check to see if a woman was okay, but found her body instead.

Officers suspect this, like many of our increasingly high number of homicides this year, may be domestic and the woman likely knew her killer.

Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact CMPD.

